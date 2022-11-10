Golden State hosts Cleveland after Curry's 47-point game

Golden State faces the Cleveland Cavaliers after Stephen Curry scored 47 points in the Golden State Warriors' 116-113 win over the Sacramento Kings.

Golden State went 53-29 overall with a 31-10 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Warriors averaged 111.0 points per game last season, 44.6 in the paint, 17.6 off of turnovers and 13.8 on fast breaks.

Cleveland went 44-38 overall with a 19-22 record on the road a season ago. The Cavaliers averaged 15.9 points off of turnovers, 12.6 second chance points and 35.4 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Warriors: Donte DiVincenzo: out (hamstring), Andre Iguodala: out (hip).

Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio: out (knee), Dylan Windler: out (ankle).