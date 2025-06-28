Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsBasketballCavaliers

Actions

Guard Sam Merrill to sign 4-year contract with Cavs

Cavaliers Pacers Basketball
Michael Conroy/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill (5) dribbles the ball past Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin, left, during the first half of Game 3 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs in Indianapolis, Friday, May 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Cavaliers Pacers Basketball
Posted

Free agent Sam Merrill intends to sign a four-year contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources told ESPN.

The guard was set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer before the Cavs negotiated the $38 million deal.

In 2023, Merrill signed a 10-day contract with the Cavs, which quickly turned into a multi-year deal. Prior to his time in Cleveland, he played for the Milwaukee Bucks and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Merrill became a key player for Cleveland over the years, appearing in 137 games, with career averages of 6.1 points and a .398 three-point field goal percentage in 13.9 minutes per game.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.