Guard Sam Merrill to sign 4-year contract with Cavs

Free agent Sam Merrill intends to sign a four-year contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources told ESPN.

The guard was set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer before the Cavs negotiated the $38 million deal.

In 2023, Merrill signed a 10-day contract with the Cavs, which quickly turned into a multi-year deal. Prior to his time in Cleveland, he played for the Milwaukee Bucks and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Merrill became a key player for Cleveland over the years, appearing in 137 games, with career averages of 6.1 points and a .398 three-point field goal percentage in 13.9 minutes per game.