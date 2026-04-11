Hawks clinch a playoff spot and Southeast Division behind 29 points from McCollum in rout of Cavs

ATLANTA (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 29 points, and the Atlanta Hawks used a big third quarter to blow out the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-102 on Friday night, clinching a playoff spot and the Southeast Division title.

The Hawks had not won the Southeast Division since 2021, when they ultimately advanced to the Eastern Conference finals. They have been in the play-in tournament the last four seasons.

James Harden scored 20 points for the Cavs, who are locked into the No. 4 seed in the East. Jaylon Tyson returned from a 10-game absence to start and had 15 points.

Dyson Daniels had 13 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for the Hawks, his second triple-double of his career. Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 18 points, and Jalen Johnson added 18 points and nine rebounds before sitting out the final 10 minutes of the game. The Cavs shot 26% from 3-point range.

The Hawks have won 14 of their final 15 home games ahead of the playoffs.

Atlanta led 66-55 in the third quarter, then put together a 16-0 run to push the lead to 27. It was never threatened thereafter.

The Cavs were missing leading scorer Donovan Mitchell (right ankle) and starter Jarrett Allen (right knee), as well as reserve Sam Merrill (left hamstring).

