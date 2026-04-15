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Here is the full schedule for Cavs' 1st round playoff series against Raptors

Cavs Raptors Donovan Mitchell
Phil Long/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots as Toronto Raptors' Sandro Mamukelashvili (54) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Cavs Raptors Donovan Mitchell
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CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers are gearing up for the 2026 NBA Playoffs, slated to take on the Toronto Raptors in the first round. With home court advantage secured, the Cavs tip off the series inside Rocket Arena on Saturday.

After wrapping up the regular season on Sunday with a 52-30 record, Cleveland is looking to flip the switch to playoff mode and make a deep playoff run with the help of the new additions from the trade deadline, including James Harden, Dennis Schröder and Keon Ellis, alongside their staple stars including Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, among other key players.

The first game of the series had already been set, but after the first games of the Play-In Tournament concluded, the Cavs' full first-round schedule has been released.

Here's when the Cavs and Raptors are scheduled to face off in the best-of-seven series:

Game 1Toronto at ClevelandSaturday April 18, 1 p.m.Prime Video
Game 2Toronto at ClevelandMonday April 20, 7 p.m.NBC/Peacock
Game 3Cleveland at TorontoThursday April 23, 8 p.m.Prime Video
Game 4Cleveland at Toronto Sunday April 26, 1 p.m. ESPN
Game 5*Toronto at ClevelandWednesday April 29, TBDTBD
Game 6*Cleveland at TorontoFriday May 1, TBDTBD
Game 7*Toronto at ClevelandSunday May 3, TBDTBD

*If necessary

The No. 4-seeded Cavs and No. 5-seeded Raptors tip off inside Rocket Arena this weekend, with tickets available now. To learn more, click here.

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