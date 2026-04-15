Here is the full schedule for Cavs' 1st round playoff series against Raptors

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers are gearing up for the 2026 NBA Playoffs, slated to take on the Toronto Raptors in the first round. With home court advantage secured, the Cavs tip off the series inside Rocket Arena on Saturday.

After wrapping up the regular season on Sunday with a 52-30 record, Cleveland is looking to flip the switch to playoff mode and make a deep playoff run with the help of the new additions from the trade deadline, including James Harden, Dennis Schröder and Keon Ellis, alongside their staple stars including Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, among other key players.

The first game of the series had already been set, but after the first games of the Play-In Tournament concluded, the Cavs' full first-round schedule has been released.

Here's when the Cavs and Raptors are scheduled to face off in the best-of-seven series:



Game 1 Toronto at Cleveland Saturday April 18, 1 p.m. Prime Video Game 2 Toronto at Cleveland Monday April 20, 7 p.m. NBC/Peacock Game 3 Cleveland at Toronto Thursday April 23, 8 p.m. Prime Video Game 4 Cleveland at Toronto Sunday April 26, 1 p.m. ESPN Game 5* Toronto at Cleveland Wednesday April 29, TBD TBD Game 6* Cleveland at Toronto Friday May 1, TBD TBD Game 7* Toronto at Cleveland Sunday May 3, TBD TBD

*If necessary

The No. 4-seeded Cavs and No. 5-seeded Raptors tip off inside Rocket Arena this weekend, with tickets available now. To learn more, click here.