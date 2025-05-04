Watch Now
Here's how to watch the Cavs take on the Pacers in Game 1

Cavaliers Heat Basketball
Michael Laughlin/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) scores against the Miami Heat during the second half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 26, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)
Posted

Round 2 of the NBA Playoffs is underway, and the Cleveland Cavaliers are set to take on the Indiana Pacers Sunday evening for Game 1.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. at Rocket Arena.

You can watch the game on TNT or listen on 100.7 WMMS. The game is also available to stream on MAX.

The top-seeded Cavs dismantled the Miami Heat in a four-game sweep in Round 1.

Indiana went 3-1 against the Cavs this season, though two of those wins came in the final week of the season after Cleveland had clinched the East's No. 1 seed.

