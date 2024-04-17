Here's the Cavs first-round playoff schedule

The NBA has announced the first-round schedule for teams who made the playoffs, including the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Here's when the Cavs will face the Orlando Magic:



Game 1: Tip off in Cleveland at 1 p.m. April 20.

Game 2: Tip off in Cleveland at 7 p.m. April 22.

Game 3: Tip off in Orlando at 7 p.m. April 25.

Game 4: Tip off in Orlando at 1 p.m. April 27.

Game 5: If necessary, tip off in Cleveland on April 30.

Game 6: If necessary, tip off in Orlando on May 3.

Game 7: If necessary, tip off in Cleveland on May 5.

Saturday's game will air on ESPN.

For many on the team, gearing up for the playoffs is something they believe should have already been happening.