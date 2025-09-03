Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Here's when Cavs tickets go on sale

Ron Schwane/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) shoots against Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (1) and center Alperen Sengun, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Football season might start this weekend, but basketball season is just around the corner.

The Cleveland Cavaliers announced that tickets for their regular season go on sale Sept. 10.

The regular season tips off on Oct. 26 at Rocket Arena against the Milwaukee Bucks at 6 p.m.

Two preseason games will be played at Rocket Arena: Oct. 7 against the Chicago Bulls and Oct. 14 against the Detroit Pistons.

Last season, the Cavs had a franchise first that they hadn't done since 2009.

