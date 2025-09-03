Here's when Cavs tickets go on sale

Football season might start this weekend, but basketball season is just around the corner.

The Cleveland Cavaliers announced that tickets for their regular season go on sale Sept. 10.

The regular season tips off on Oct. 26 at Rocket Arena against the Milwaukee Bucks at 6 p.m.

Two preseason games will be played at Rocket Arena: Oct. 7 against the Chicago Bulls and Oct. 14 against the Detroit Pistons.

To buy tickets, click here.

Last season, the Cavs had a franchise first that they hadn't done since 2009.

The Cavs just hit this milestone for the first time in 15 years

RELATED: 'Something special for the City of Cleveland': Cavs notch 60th win of season with more to go

