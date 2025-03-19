Here's when you can buy Cavs tickets for the first round of the NBA Playoffs

The current best team in the Eastern Conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers, is getting ready for the first round of the playoffs.

The Cavs have secured a home-court advantage for round 1.

Your Cleveland Cavaliers are officially playoff bound

The first round is expected to begin the weekend of April 19.

There is a six-ticket limit per transaction, and tickets will be available while supplies last.

The ticket on-sale schedule is as follows:



Cavs United Members March 31 at 12:00 p.m. ET

Cavs Rewards Account Holders who have linked a credit or debit card April 1 at 9:00 a.m. ET

All Remaining Fans with Cavs Rewards Accounts April 1 at 12:00 p.m. ET

General Public April 2 at 12:00 p.m. ET



Each round of the playoffs is a best-of-seven series.

The Cavs can play four home games during the first round if the series goes to seven games.

This is the third year in a row that the Cavs have made the playoffs.

