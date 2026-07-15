'He's relentless': Cavs rookie Meleek Thomas' impressive Summer League is nothing new to those who know him

There's been a clear standout in 2026 Summer League games so far in Las Vegas. Meleek Thomas has been red-hot out in the desert heat and made a strong debut in the NBA summer exhibition games. But his impressive performances are no surprise to those who have been watching him from his early days on the hardwood.

After being selected by the Cavs with the 34th overall pick in this year's draft, Thomas has made one thing clear: he's going to work and work hard.

"When it came to hoops, when it came to just whatever I put my mind to do, I just know I've got to be the best at it," Thomas said at his introductory press conference last month.

Thomas has already shown that mentality across the first three games of Summer League action.

Through the Cavs' first three Summer League games, Thomas has averaged 28.3 points while shooting 50% from the field and 45.8% from 3. He's Summer League's leading scorer — but results aren't new to Thomas.

Just ask his high school coach, Mike Bariski.

Bariski coached Thomas at Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School in Midland, Pennsylvania. It was there that Thomas' work ethic became undeniable.

"I always ask students, what's your goals? Long-term, short-term plans? Meleek said, 'I'm going to play in the NBA.' I said, 'What's Plan B?' 'Play in the NBA,' and I smiled, and I said, 'Well, wait, come on now. Alright, give me Plan C.' 'I'm going to play in the NBA,'" Bariski said.

Thomas put his mind to basketball and made it a mission every day to be the best he could be at it. Bariski shared another story of a moment after a game that saw Thomas struggle at the line.

"We're playing Imani Christian his sophomore year. Meleek missed five or six foul shots. I hate to say that, and that was so unlike him, and the game was at 8:30 at night, and he said to me, 'Coach, let's go shoot some foul shots.' I said, 'What? It's 10:30,'" Bariski said, recalling the night. "We were about 40 minutes from our gym, and so he went to a gym in Pittsburgh and he shot 1,000 foul shots because he missed foul shots."

From a young age, Thomas has been dedicated to his craft and, in the words of his high school coach, "relentless" in his pursuit of success.

"He's relentless and he is a dog," Bariski said. "His relentlessness is what Cleveland's going to see."

That's been clear in Summer League, as has Bariski's other prediction for Thomas after being taken in the second round of the draft.

"Everybody will regret not drafting him. I will tell you that right now," he said.