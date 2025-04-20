How to watch Cavs 1st playoff game against the Heat

After clinching the first seed in the Eastern Conference before the end of the regular season and home-court advantage, the Cavs are ready to face No. 8 seed Miami Heat at Rocket Arena Sunday for the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

Here's how you can watch Sunday night's game:



TV: The game will air on FanDuel Sports Network and TNT.

Radio: Listen to the game on WTAM 1100 or 100.7 WMMS.

On Friday, the Cavs practiced ahead of finding out who they were facing in the first round.

'Everybody healthy': Cavs at full strength as preparation for playoffs begin

RELATED: 'Everybody healthy': Cavs at full strength as preparation for playoffs begin

The Cavs and Heat played three times in the regular season, with Cleveland taking two of those games.

Cleveland’s only loss to Miami this year was back in December when they fell 122-113 in Miami. The Cavs went on to beat the Heat 126-106 on the road in January and 112-107 at home in March.

RELATED: Cleveland Cavaliers to face Miami Heat in first round of 2025 NBA Playoffs