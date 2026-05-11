How to watch Cavs face Pistons in Game 4

The Cleveland Cavaliers series against the Detroit Pistons resumes on Monday, with Game 4 at Rocket Arena.

Tip off is set for 8 p.m.

Here's how you can watch the game:



On TV: Peacock.

On radio: WTAM 1100 or 100.7 WMMS.

In person: Tickets start as low as $66.

The Pistons are leading the series 2-1.

The Cavaliers are 33-19 in conference play. Cleveland is 2-5 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pistons have gone 39-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit is fourth in the Eastern Conference scoring 117.8 points per game and is shooting 48.5%.

The 119.5 points per game the Cavaliers average are 9.9 more points than the Pistons allow (109.6). The Pistons average 117.8 points per game, 2.4 more than the 115.4 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

