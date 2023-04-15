How to watch Game 1 of Cavs-Knicks series in 2023 NBA Playoffs

CLEVELAND — All eyes will be glued to the screen as the Cleveland Cavaliers are gearing up for Game 1 against the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Game 1 will be on Bally Sports Ohio and ESPN at 6 p.m.

You can listen to the game on WTAM 1100.

