How to watch Game 1 of Cavs-Knicks series in 2023 NBA Playoffs

Phil Long | Associated Press
Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (4) drives against Charlotte Hornets' Mark Williams (5) during the first first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland, Sunday, April 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Posted at 8:00 AM, Apr 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-15 08:00:02-04

CLEVELAND — All eyes will be glued to the screen as the Cleveland Cavaliers are gearing up for Game 1 against the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Game 1 will be on Bally Sports Ohio and ESPN at 6 p.m.

You can listen to the game on WTAM 1100.

