How to watch the 2024 NBA Draft

The 2024 NBA Draft starts Wednesday evening at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

This is the first year the NBA will be having a two-night draft, the second round taking place at ESPN’s Seaport District Studios in New York on Thursday.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will have the 20th pick in the first round.

You can watch the first draft round on News 5 at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

The second round will air on ESPN on Thursday at 4 p.m.