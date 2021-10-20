How to watch the Cavaliers season opener against Memphis
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers are kicking off their NBA season in Memphis against the Grizzlies.
The game kicks off at 8 p.m.
Here's how you can watch the game:
- The game will air on Bally Sports.
- You can stream the game on NBA League Pass.
- Listen to the game live on WTAM 1100.
