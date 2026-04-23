How to watch the Cavs Game 3 against the Toronto Raptors

After winning the first two games of the series, the Cleveland Cavaliers are heading to Toronto to face the Raptors.

Tipoff is at 8 p.m.

You can catch the game on Prime Video or listen to it on 1100/100.7 WMMS.

The Cavaliers won the last matchup 115-105 on Monday, led by 30 points from Donovan Mitchell. Scottie Barnes led the Raptors with 26.

The Raptors have gone 33-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is 7-4 in one-possession games.

The Cavaliers are 33-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 44.4 rebounds per game led by Evan Mobley averaging 9.0.

The Raptors average 114.6 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than the 115.4 the Cavaliers give up. The Cavaliers are shooting 48.2% from the field, 1.5% higher than the 46.7% the Raptors' opponents have shot this season.

