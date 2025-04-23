How to watch the Cavs' second playoff game against the Heat

CLEVELAND — After winning Game 1 of the first round, the Cavs are ready to face the No. 8 seed Miami Heat at Rocket Arena on Wednesday for Game 1.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

Here's how you can watch:



TV: The game will air on FanDuel Sports Network and NBA TV.

Radio: Listen to the game on WTAM 1100 or 100.7 WMMS.

In person: Head to Rocket Arena, where tickets cost as low as $55.



Cavs bring the heat, beat Miami 121-100 in Game 1 of 2025 NBA Playoffs

