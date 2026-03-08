Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
How to watch the Cavs take on the Celtics

Cleveland Cavaliers' James Harden in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets in Cleveland, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
The Cleveland Cavaliers are at home in Rocket Arena to take on the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon.

The game tips off at 1 p.m. and will air on News 5.

Before the game, make sure to tune into News 5 for the Wine and Gold pregame show at 12:30 p.m.

The Cavaliers are coming off a streak-breaking win against the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons were looking to get their eighth straight win Tuesday, but fell short with a 113-109 loss against the Cavs.

