How to watch the Cavs take on the Knicks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals

After a devastating Game 1 loss, the Cleveland Cavaliers are hoping to tie the series when they face the New York Knicks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday.

Tip-off is set for 8 p.m.

Here's how you can catch the game:



On TV: ESPN.

On radio: 100.7 WMMS or WTAM 1100.

Watch party: Head to Rocket Arena to watch the game with fans. Tickets cost $5.

Cleveland dominated the Knicks through the first three quarters Tuesday night, but collapsed in the fourth quarter and ultimately fell in overtime.

Despite the loss, the team says they have to put it behind them and focus on Thursday's game.