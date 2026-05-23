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How to watch the Cavs take on the Knicks in Game 3

Cavaliers Knicks Basketball
Frank Franklin II/AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell reacts during the second half of Game 2 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series against the New York Knicks, Thursday, May 21, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Cavaliers Knicks Basketball
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The Cleveland Cavaliers are back home tonight to take on the New York Knicks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Before the game, tune in to News 5's Wine and Gold Pregame Show at 7:30 p.m.

Tipoff is at 8 p.m., and you can watch on News 5 or listen on 100.7 FM WMMS.

You can also stick around after the game for our Wine and Gold Postgame Show at 11 p.m.

The Cavs lost their first two games on the road, putting the Knicks up 2-0 for this series.

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