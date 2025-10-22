How to watch the Cavs take on the New York Knicks in the season opener

The Cleveland Cavaliers are tipping off a new season Wednesday night in New York against the Knicks.

The game will air on ESPN at 7 p.m.

You can listen to the game on WTAM 1100 or 100.7 WMMS.

The Cavs are expected to play without Darius Garland or Max Struss, who are both recovering from injuries.

Garland was dealing with a big toe injury at the end of last season that saw him miss the final two games of the regular season and four playoff games.

After the Cavs were eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference semifinals, Garland was recommended surgery on his injured toe, which he underwent in June.

Cleveland will host their home opener on Sunday against the Milwaukee Bucks.