Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsBasketballCavaliers

Actions

How to watch the Cavs take on the New York Knicks in the season opener

The Cleveland Cavaliers are tipping off a new season Wednesday night in New York against the Knicks.
How to watch the Cavs take on the New York Knicks in the season opener
Cavaliers Basketball
Posted

The Cleveland Cavaliers are tipping off a new season Wednesday night in New York against the Knicks.

The game will air on ESPN at 7 p.m.

You can listen to the game on WTAM 1100 or 100.7 WMMS.

The Cavs are expected to play without Darius Garland or Max Struss, who are both recovering from injuries.

RELATED: While 'limited,' Cavs guard Darius Garland to see team activity in training camp after toe injury

Garland was dealing with a big toe injury at the end of last season that saw him miss the final two games of the regular season and four playoff games.

After the Cavs were eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference semifinals, Garland was recommended surgery on his injured toe, which he underwent in June.

Cleveland will host their home opener on Sunday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.