How to watch the Cavs take on the Pacers in Game 4

Cavaliers Pacers Basketball
Michael Conroy/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) dunks the ball during the second half of Game 3 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs against the Indiana Pacers, in Indianapolis, Friday, May 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Cavaliers Pacers Basketball
The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to take on the Indiana Pacers Sunday evening in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. in Indianapolis.

You can watch the game on TNT or listen on 100.7 WMMS. The game is also available to stream on MAX.

Round 2 has been rocky for the Cavs after dropping their first two games of the semifinals to the Pacers, along with having three players sidelined.

However, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and De'Andre Hunter returned for Game 3, and the Cavs made the most of it, beating the Pacers 126-104.

The series stands at 2-1, with Indiana leading.

