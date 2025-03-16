How to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers take on Orlando Magic Sunday

The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to take on Orlando Magic Sunday afternoon at Rocket Arena.

Before the game, tune into News 5 for the Rally for the Ring pregame show at noon. The NBA Countdown will air right after at 12:30 p.m.

Tip off will be at 1 p.m. and the game will air on News 5. You can listen to the game on WTAM 1100 AM and 106.9 FM.

The Cavs are coming off of their 16th straight victory after a 133-124 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.

News 5 Cleveland