How to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Toronto Raptors in Game 2

After a victorious first playoff game, the Cleveland Cavaliers are facing the Toronto Raptors Monday night for Game 2 of the first round.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

Here's how you can watch the game:



On TV: The game will be streamed on Peacock or NBC Sports.

On the radio: You can listen to the game on WTAM 1100 or 100.7 WMMS.

In person: Tickets cost as low as $53.

What to know

For as much as people talk about how dynamic the Cleveland backcourt of Donovan Mitchell and James Harden is (and rightly so), there's a third part of that equation now that Max Strus is back for the Cavs after missing much of the season because of injury.

Strus has played in 13 games this season and scored at least 24 points in four of them, and his 24 off the bench in Game 1 basically was the deciding factor in the game.

If there's one big reason for optimism on the Raptors side going into Game 2, maybe it's this: Toronto has shown the ability to regroup quickly after losses, going 18-8 in its most recent 26 games that followed a defeat.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.