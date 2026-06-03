How you can attend the Cleveland Cavaliers All for Fun Tour

The Cleveland Cavaliers might not be in the Finals this year, but that doesn't mean they aren't having fun this summer.

The organization will be bringing basketball fun to fans across Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Fans can explore an interactive trailer with memorabilia, test their knowledge with trivia, play basketball and showcase their skills.

Here's where you can check them out:



On June 6, at Pride in the CLE in downtown.

On June 11, at Putting with Police in Akron.

On June 14, at the Crocker Park Block Party in Westlake.

On June 27, at the ESPN Cleveland Summer Block Party in the Flats.

On July 6, at the Big Butler Fair in Butler, Pennsylvania.

On July 7, at the Little Legacy Water Party Fun in Legacy Village.

On July 10, at the Van Aken Block Party in Shaker Heights.

On July 14, at Fun at First and Main in Hudson.

On July 18, at BetterLand Fest in Cleveland.

On July 31, at the Hillcrest YMCA Summer Block Party in Lyndhurst.

On Aug. 1, at the Legacy Village Back to School Bash in Lyndhurst.

On Aug. 11, at the Cuyahoga County Family Fun Day in Cleveland.

On Aug. 22, at CSU Vikes Fest in Cleveland.

On Aug. 24, at Ohio State BUCK-I-FRENZY in Columbus.

On Aug. 30, at One World Day in Cleveland.

For more information, click here.

