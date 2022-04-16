'I love Cleveland, I want to be here': Collin Sexton discusses future with Cavs

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton missed most of this season with a torn meniscus, having surgery to repair the injury in November and spending the past five months rehabbing. With the Cavs season officially over, sights are set on the future of this young team—and Sexton's future is under the spotlight as well.

Sexton's absence, felt on the court in times when Cleveland's offense struggled, only was felt on the court, because while he was unable to play, once his initial rehabbing in Georgia was complete, he was back on the sideline with his teammates, cheering them on each game.

"I made sure I was here and in the present time, doing what was needed. So I enjoyed that, I enjoyed being on the sideline and just cheering my teammates on," Sexton said. "It was good just to be around the guys. Even though we came up short, but we still had a phenomenal season."

The fourth-year guard said that throughout the season he's been ramping up his production and inching closer to getting back to full health, and perhaps better than before, following his knee injury.

"I'm getting there every day is a grind. I feel better every day," Sexton said. "I will be full go and I know I'm going to be 100%. So that's one thing I can really look forward to."

When he reaches 100%, well, there's no timeline for that yet. However, Sexton is confident that by next season's training camp he'll be good to go with no limitations.

"I'll be ready for training camp for sure. I'll be ready to go 100%. I'll be good for sure," Sexton said.

Health was one question facing Sexton as he looks toward his future, but another pressing matter is his status with the team. Sexton and the Cavs did not reach an agreement on a contract extension before the 2021-22 deadline in October.

With no extension, Sexton is slated to become a restricted free agent now that the season has come to an end, giving the Cavs the right to match any offer sheet Sexton receives from other teams. But Sexton is hopeful his future isn't on another team and that he and the Cavs can work out an agreement on an extension to bring him back next season and for years to come.

"I want to be here in Cleveland. I love the organization. I love my teammates," Sexton said. "I know I want to continue to be a part of this winning culture and be a part of this culture. I feel like me just being able to be the start of it helped us get to where we are yesterday and where we are right now and in the present. So I love Cleveland. I want to be here."

Sexton also knows the reality of the business and if there isn't an agreement that can be reached, said that no matter what he'll be grateful to the organization for the four years he's had—but that desire to be in Cleveland is something he doesn't want to lose.

"Whatever happens, I know that Cleveland was really good to me, and I know this is the place that helped me get to where I am today," Sexton said. "Whatever my agent and Kobe come up with, I want to be a part of this organization. I want to be a part of this team, and I feel like we're at a point where we're almost there and I feel like I can be a part of that almost there and get us to the playoffs."

