'I used to pray for all of these moments': Cavs rookie guard Meleek Thomas talks journey in 1-on-1 interview

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — After being selected by the Cavaliers with the 34th overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, guard Meleek Thomas arrived in Cleveland to officially sign his contract and be introduced by the team.

Following his press conference with the media, Thomas met 1-on-1 with News 5 Cleveland to talk about his journey, his goals, and what he wants Cavs fans to know about him as he begins his NBA career in Cleveland.

You can watch the interview in the player above.