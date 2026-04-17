'I want to be the guy who takes us to the next level': How Dennis Schröder plans to help Cavs through playoffs

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — Dennis Schröder has played basketball all across the NBA and overseas. His 16-year career has provided him with plenty of lessons along the way and presented the guard with a wealth of experience. Now, entering the 2026 NBA Playoffs with his 11th different NBA team, Schröder wants to be a part of the Cleveland Cavaliers' run at an NBA Championship—and the feeling is mutual.

When the Cavs acquired Schröder at this year's trade deadline, sending DeAndre Hunter to the Kings in a three-team trade that also brought in Keon Ellis, the fit felt instantly right. It didn't hurt that Schröder was coming from the Kings, a team nowhere near any sort of playoff contention.

"First and foremost, I started on a team where we didn't really win, so to come to that situation is really meaningful, and I don't take it for granted because to be with a winning organization is always great. So first and foremost, really grateful that I'm in a winning organization that wants to win," the native of Braunschweig, Germany said.

Schröder has played for many different teams, here in the United States and overseas. While some of those teams, like the Kings, weren't playoff caliber, Schröder has plenty of background playing meaningful basketball.

"I got over I think, 70 [playoff] games now under my belt in the NBA, but even in Europe, I've played a couple of meaningful games, so at the end of the day, it's just my experience on the court. Of course, bringing the physicality, the energy on the defensive side of the ball, creating shots for my teammates, playing fast," Schröder said. "But then, I think the experience part, using it in the locker room, talking to James [Harden], to Donovan [Mitchell], keeping everybody accountable and keeping everybody together, I think that's what we need most, and I want to be the guy who takes us to the next level there."

Schröder is right; he has no shortage of experience when it comes to meaningful basketball. He's played in 74 NBA playoff games with 1,853 NBA playoff minutes and 883 NBA Playoff points. He owns a 42.5% shooting percentage from the field in the playoffs. And that's not to mention his experience overseas. Playing for Germany in Fédération Internationale de Basketball [FIBA] and in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Schröder has played in eight playoff games, scoring 138 total points in those contests, and in 2023, the FIBA World Cup MVP Award.

As the Cavs prepare for their first-round matchup against the Toronto Raptors in the 2026 NBA Playoffs, they're leaning on the experiences of their veteran players, including Schröder.

"I think [his experience] is huge. I think Dennis is going to be a big part of this, because of his experience. He's played really well in the playoffs, he's seen a lot of different scenarios in the playoffs, he's got great international experience in high-pressure games. It's hard to put a value on that, but I know I value that greatly. I think that was part of the reason in acquiring him. This guy's done it in the playoffs. He's had a big role, even in a little role; he's played well. So, expecting him to help us throughout the playoffs big time," said head coach Kenny Atkinson.

Schröder's teammates feel the same way. When you ask anyone on the team about how they envision him helping them along this playoff run, they all mention his seasoned background and how it has shaped his role as a leader in the locker room.

"I think it's just the demeanor that he carries. The level of holding everybody accountable. Understanding that this is a situation for him, too, where he wants to win at the highest level. You feel that tenacity. Obviously, we all know what he brings defensively, picking up full court, being a menace—as I call him, 'Dennis the Menace'—but he's always around, trying to find ways to help the group in a positive way," said guard Donovan Mitchell. "And then also what he sees in huddles, sees at halftime, sees in film. When you've got a guy who's been around the league and played at the highest levels, he sees a lot of different things and brings a different perspective."

Schröder has played at high levels, but like many of his teammates on the Cavs—including Mitchell, Harden, Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, Max Strus, and nearly everyone else—he has yet to call himself an NBA Champion.

That's something he's hungry for. He wants it like his fellow Clevelanders, and it's within reach.

But before he can look ahead to what the potential of winning a ring would feel like, Schröder and the Cavs must take it one series at a time, one game at a time.

And it starts in the first round against Toronto.

"They play really, really physical, so we've got to match that energy straight from the first minute, first possession, we've got to make sure that we are there and we're showing that we are the most physical team," Schröder said. "And other than that, just play our basketball. How we played throughout the season has been great and we've just got to make sure that the big guys—Ev and JA is a big part of our team and when they are at their best, we are successful, so we have to focus on that as well."

Physicality. Activating the bigs. Pure tenacity. That's what Schröder plans to bring to the court when he's on it, and what he plans to encourage to the rest of the squad even when he's not. Because the Cavs are on a mission to win it all, and everyone, from the starting lineup down to the bench, has the same mindset.

"At the end of the day, we've got to win a playoff game. That's what it comes down to. Whoever gets their name called or number called, you've got to be ready at the end of the day. The ultimate goal is to win four games before the other team wins four—and that's what we're here to do."