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ICYMI: Watch News 5's Cavs season preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers are gearing up for a new season, and News 5 is getting you ready with an in-depth special on the team.
News 5's Cleveland Cavaliers season preview
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CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers are gearing up for a new season, and News 5 is getting you ready with an in-depth special on the team.

Watch the full special in the player below:

WATCH FULL: News 5's Cavs season preview

News 5's Cleveland Cavaliers season preview

News 5 sat down for exclusive interview with Jarrett Allen, Peyton Watson and Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson.

Additionally, we take a look at Cleveland's newest additions, offseason team bonding and the changing landscape of the Eastern Conference.

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