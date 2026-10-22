ICYMI: Watch News 5's Cavs season preview

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers are gearing up for a new season, and News 5 is getting you ready with an in-depth special on the team.
Watch the full special in the player below:
WATCH FULL: News 5's Cavs season preview
News 5's Cleveland Cavaliers season preview
News 5 sat down for exclusive interview with Jarrett Allen, Peyton Watson and Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson.
Additionally, we take a look at Cleveland's newest additions, offseason team bonding and the changing landscape of the Eastern Conference.
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