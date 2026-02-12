'I'd like to play him in 10 years': Donovan Mitchell sparks dreams for young fan at Cavs game

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell knows he's a role model for kids all around the globe, and especially here in Northeast Ohio. It's why he goes to high school basketball games in his off time and why he always takes time before and after games to meet with fans. On Wednesday, his time may have just fueled the dreams of a young fan in the crowd.

Before the game against the Washington Wizards tipped off, just after he left the court for pregame warmups, Mitchell made his way to the tunnel to go back to the locker rooms. He made his stops down a row of screaming fans, signing hats, basketballs, jerseys and more on his way out. But he also spotted a young boy named Preston who was looking to get an autograph.

Mitchell obliged, but did him one better, helping him through the crowd and over the seats to come down to the court.

Then Preston and his dad were surprised with a gift.

"Donovan Mitchell asked Preston if he wanted to come sit courtside, and so now we have courtside seats," his dad, Danny, said.

'I'd like to play him in 10 years': Donovan Mitchell sparks dreams for young fan

The father and son got to watch the first half of Wednesday's game from courtside seats, courtesy of Mitchell.

For Preston, it was a dream come true and something he won't soon forget.

"It felt amazing," Preston said. "I'll always remember this time."

His dad was touched by the gesture.

"It was really cool to have a player reach out to my son. We're big fans of the Cavs and he loves basketball and just to be brought down half-court was a really good experience. So we're really thankful and appreciate it," Danny said.

And for Preston, Mitchell didn't just simply make a dream come true; he also created a new one for the young basketball fan.

"I'd like to play him in 10 years," Preston said, setting a goal for himself down the road to share a court with the Cavs superstar.