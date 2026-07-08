'I'll forever strive for': Former Akron Zip Shammah Scott eyes hometown opportunity after Cavs camp invite

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — After he hit the game-winning shot during the MAC tournament to send the Akron Zips to the NCAA Tournament this spring, Shammah Scott has had a busy four months. From the end of the season and wrapping up his college career to training and attending workouts, Scott is pushing toward a future in the NBA.

That push includes the potential to play for his hometown team.

The Cleveland Cavaliers first brought Scott in for a pre-draft workout and, this week, he received another invite.

"I had a pre-draft workout with the Cavs about a month ago, and it went very well. Got some good feedback, and then they invited me to this training camp, and honestly, it was just a surreal moment, just a blessing," Scott said. "One step closer to my goals and just focus on being prepared and doing the little things that I can do to make sure that I'm ready."

Scott was born in Cleveland and graduated from Shaker Heights High School. It's no surprise that he, as a result, grew up an avid Cavs fan.

"I'm probably, I'll go on record saying I'm the biggest LeBron [James] fan in the world, so I was going to all the games, and when he left it was heartbreaking, but then we got Kyrie [Irving]. Going to the games with my family, just being there and then now being in this facility with banners up that those teams put up that I grew up watching, it's just a surreal moment," Scott said.

During his Summer League training camp workout, Scott showed off the skills that made him a standout with the Zips and earned him the MAC Sixth Man of the Year award in March. Scott averaged 12.9 points, 2.9 assists and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 45.5% from the field and 42.6% from 3.

Scott wasn't just showcasing his shooting skills during the Cavs' Summer League Training Camp, but also his hard work and dedication. He thinks they fit well with the team's culture.

"It's not many people that make it out of Cleveland, honestly, in terms of basketball. So just having that toughness, hard work, the grit, and just knowing that you have to give it your all to be in the position that you're in. So like that's definitely what I would say that the brand of basketball is in Cleveland," Scott said.

On the radar for the Cavs—and the G League Cleveland Charge—Scott is hopeful that he left an impression and perhaps will have another opportunity to play in his hometown. Playing professionally would be a dream come true, but to play in Cleveland would mean just a little bit more.

"I hoped and prayed for this moment. Honestly, it's the NBA at the end of the day. It doesn't really matter what uniform you put on, but to put on your hometown's uniform, that's something that I'll forever strive for and hopefully achieve that."