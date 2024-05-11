Jarrett Allen remains out in Game 3 against Celtics, Dean Wade returns

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers have been without big man Jarrett Allen for the last five playoff games as he deals with a rib injury. They've been without Dean Wade even longer—the forward missed the last 19 games of the regular season with a knee injury and has been unable to return through the playoffs so far.

The Cavs will have to wait a little longer for Allen to return, as he was ruled out ahead of Game 3 against the Boston Celtics on Saturday night. However, that will no longer be the case for Wade, as he will play in Game 3.

Allen sustained a rib contusion in Game 4 of the series against the Orlando Magic when he took an elbow to the torso from Franz Wagner. The injury has kept him sidelined and reports indicated Allen struggled to lift his arms above his head without pain.

On Saturday morning before Game 3, Allen was able to put up some free throws and participate in the morning work. It was the first time he's been seen shooting in the past two weeks since sustaining the injury.

Wade has been dealing with a knee injury that has sidelined him longer. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has ruled Wade out for the series after two games of the Orlando Magic matchup.

Both Allen and Wade were listed as questionable for Saturday's game, but Wade will return, while Allen has been ruled out.

The Cavs will be glad to have some bodies back in the rotation with Wade back in the mix against the Celtics. Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m.