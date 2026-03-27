Jarrett Allen returns for game against Heat following knee injury

CLEVELAND — After missing the last 10 games with a knee injury, Cleveland Cavaliers big man Jarrett Allen is back on the court, cleared to play in Friday's game against the Miami Heat.

Allen has been dealing with right knee tendonitis, sidelined since March 3 when he left their game against the Detroit Pistons in the second half after colliding knees with another player.

On March 16, the Cavs released an update on Allen's injury, ruling him out for Cleveland's three-game road trip and giving him time to continue his treatment and recovery before clearing him for game action.

Before Friday's game, which Allen had been listed as questionable for on the injury report, the Cavs' center was upgraded to "probable" on the injury report.

Head coach Kenny Atkinson said he was hopeful that Allen was going to be able to go, noting where the team has struggled the most in his absence.

"I feel like sometimes without him we become too perimeter oriented," Atkinson said. "We were playing great when he was in the lineup, so hoping he can go tonight."

Atkinson said that if Allen were cleared to play, his minutes would be restricted to around the mid-20s, ramping him back up in his return.

After taking part in pre-game warmups, Allen was cleared to play, making his return Friday night.

The Cavs and Heat tip off at 7:30 p.m. inside Rocket Arena.