Koby Altman signs long-term contract, becoming Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations

CLEVELAND — Koby Altman signed a new long-term contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers as he takes on the title of President of Basketball Operations.

"Today is a great day for the franchise and another step forward in realizing our vision that includes stability in leadership for the Cleveland Cavaliers,” said Cavaliers Chairman Dan Gilbert. “In extending Koby Altman’s contract and elevating his title to President of Basketball Operations, I have the utmost confidence in his ability and the culture he has established since taking over the basketball leadership role with our organization. Koby consistently adapts to the ever-changing landscape of the NBA and he has assembled a team whose players compliment each other’s talents both on and off the floor, in addition to a front office and coaching staff of top-notch basketball minds. I feel our organization is primed for sustainable and long-term success and that is in no small part thanks to Koby’s efforts, determination and talent. I look forward to what’s ahead for Koby and the Cavaliers.”

Altman was hired as the 11th manager in the Cavs history on July 24, 2017. Under Altman, the Cavs made 22 total trades and in 13 in-season trades, including three in-season moves that helped the team propel into the fourth straight Eastern Conference Champions in his first season as general manager.

“It has been an honor and extreme privilege to represent this organization and I’m truly humbled by the confidence granted to me by our Chairman, Dan Gilbert,” said Altman. “His leadership has allowed us the freedom to incorporate our strategy and vision intended for the future of Cleveland Cavaliers basketball. This is a first-class organization with a passionate and loyal fanbase. I will forever be grateful for this continued opportunity. With Dan setting the example and providing us with amazing resources, we are building something truly special here in Northeast Ohio. We remain committed to our player development program and our players have shown incredible growth and improvement this season. Our evolving culture is driven by our players, coaches and staff, who all play a significant role in defining what it truly means to be a Cavalier and we are very excited for our future.”

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.