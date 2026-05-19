LET EM KNOW! Cavs watch parties return to Rocket Arena

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Cavaliers are headed back to the Eastern Conference Finals — and the city is ready to “Let Em Know.”

After eliminating the Detroit Pistons in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Wine and Gold now turn their attention to the New York Knicks.

Game 1 tips off Tuesday night at 8 p.m. at Madison Square Garden in New York, with Game 2 set for Thursday night. The series then shifts back to Cleveland on Saturday night at Rocket Arena.

The Cavaliers last reached the Eastern Conference Finals in 2018, adding even more excitement and energy surrounding this year’s postseason push.

To help fans celebrate, the Cavaliers are hosting official away game watch parties at Rocket Arena for Games 1 and 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals as part of the “Cavs 2026 Playoffs Presented by Redfin.”

Doors open at 7 p.m. for both watch parties, with tipoff scheduled for 8 p.m. Fans will watch the games live on Rocket Arena’s Humongotron while enjoying live entertainment, giveaways, photo opportunities and on-court activations.

The Cavs mascot, Moondog, and entertainment/dance teams will also make appearances throughout the night.

General admission tickets are $5, with proceeds benefiting the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and its efforts to provide meals to families across Northeast Ohio. There is a limit of six tickets per transaction.

Fans can also shop the official playoff collection inside Center Court, the Cavaliers team shop, including customized jerseys and special playoff merchandise.

The team says anyone who purchases a Cavs hat will receive a free patch that can be heat-sealed on-site.

Game 1 watch party details:



Tuesday, May 19

Rocket Arena, 1 Center Court, Cleveland

Doors open at 7 p.m.

Tipoff at 8 p.m.

Game 2 watch party details:



Thursday, May 21

Rocket Arena

Doors open at 7 p.m.

Tipoff at 8 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday’s games will air on ESPN. Saturday night’s home game will air right here on News 5.

For more information and ways to watch the full series, CLICK HERE.