'Let's get it on': Nets, Cavaliers to open play-in Tuesday

David Dermer/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro reacts after a dunk in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 133-115. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Posted at 7:10 PM, Apr 11, 2022
NEW YORK — Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have played in the NBA Finals and Olympics, so they’ve been in just about every kind of big game there is.

The play-in tournament is something new for them and the Brooklyn Nets certainly didn’t expect to experience it this year.

The Cleveland Cavaliers weren’t sure they would either, after losing 50 games last season.

Now one of the teams will extend its season into the playoffs by winning the opener of the tournament Tuesday night in Brooklyn.

The winner is No. 7 in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The loser gets in as No. 8 by winning Friday.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
