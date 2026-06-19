'Let's relive history together.' Cavs host 10-year anniversary watch party Friday afternoon

CLEVELAND — Ten years ago today, Cleveland sports history changed forever.

On June 19, 2016, the Cleveland Cavaliers completed one of the greatest comebacks in NBA history.

They defeated the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, ending Northeast Ohio’s 52-year championship drought.

Now, a decade later, the Cavaliers and the city are inviting fans to relive the unforgettable moment with a special celebration in downtown Cleveland starting at noon on Friday.

The festivities center around the grand opening of the new “Meet Me Here Plaza” outside of Rocket Arena at the corner of East 4th Street and Huron Road.

The newly unveiled public space features a full NBA-sized outdoor basketball court permanently dedicated to the Cavaliers’ 2016 championship team.

The court includes several nods to some of the Cavs' most iconic moments.

It includes references to LeBron James’ legendary chase-down block, Kyrie Irving’s game-winning three-pointer and the team’s championship run.

A huge banner hangs over the court that reads "CLEVELAND, THIS IS FOR YOU" with all of the star players from that epic era.

LeBron's iconic phrase still brings a smile to so many fans.

“It’s more than just a sports moment,” said Chris Kaiser, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Rock Entertainment Group. “It’s a moment in Cleveland culture and civic pride when people came together.”

Officials say the plaza was designed to celebrate community, connection and the lasting impact of the championship on Cleveland.

The event will feature food trucks, a beer garden, interactive activities, giveaways, free commemorative 10-year anniversary t-shirts, photo opportunities and a commercial-free replay of Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.

The game replay will begin at 12:29 p.m.

“We want to get as many Cavs fans together as possible to relive this moment,” Kaiser said. “People remember exactly where they were 10 years ago.”

For many Clevelanders, the memories are still so vivid and detailed.

“I was hanging from the rafters at Punch Bowl Social,” said Cleveland native and Cavaliers fan Nikki J. “It was the best night of our lives.”

Anthony Cannella remembers making a decision so many of us can relate to...(Some of us followed in his footsteps.)

“I was bartending at the time, and they were begging people to come into work,” Cannella said. “I said, ‘No way.’ I waited my whole life for this. I even called off work the next day. There wasn’t enough money to miss that parade.”

Others say the championship represented something much larger than basketball.

“It definitely brought hope back to your city,” said Cavaliers fan Joel Peters.

His wife, CeCe Peters, said, “It’s historic. It put Cleveland back on the map.”

The Cavaliers became the first team in NBA Finals history to overcome a 3-1 series deficit and captured the city’s first major professional sports championship since the 1964 Cleveland Browns.

Fans are strongly encouraged to RSVP for the celebration.

For more information, click here.