Love scores 25, Cavs make 19 3s and stun champion Bucks

CLEVELAND — Kevin Love scored 25 points, Cedi Osman added 23 and the Cleveland Cavaliers made 19 3-pointers in a 115-99 win over the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks.

“It’s who we are,” Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said when asked about the win’s significance. “We take on all challenges. We don’t run from anybody. We don’t back down. We give everybody our best shot.”

The Cavs won for the eighth time in nine games and with their 30th win leap-frogged Milwaukee in the Eastern Conference standings.

“This is not the Cleveland we knew over the past few years,” Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo said. “They have a good team and we have to respect them more. They’re a playoff team and are fighting for the title themselves.”

Darius Garland scored 19 and rookie Evan Mobley had 16 for the Cavs, who won just 22 last season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 26 points after missing a game with knee soreness, but had seven of Milwaukee’s 19 turnovers that led to 31 points for Cleveland.

Bobby Portis added 22 points and Khris Middleton 21 for the Bucks.

Read the full story here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.