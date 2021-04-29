Magic squander 23-point lead in fourth, beat Cavs 109-104

CLEVELAND — Cole Anthony made the tiebreaking layup with 45 seconds left, and the Orlando Magic squandered a 23-point lead before edging the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-104 to snap a six-game losing streak.

The Magic went up 86-63 on R.J. Hampton's runner with 10:42 remaining, but Cleveland responded with a 41-18 run to tie the score at 104 on a 3-pointer by Kevin Love.

Love was held scoreless until the fourth quarter, two days after his on-court tantrum against the Raptors.

After publicly apologizing before the game, Love missed his first eight shots and finished with six points on 2 of 11 from the field.