Magic squander 23-point lead in fourth, beat Cavs 109-104

Phil Long/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) tries to pass around Orlando Magic's Cole Anthony (50) during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 28, 2021 in Cleveland. The Magic won 109-104. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Posted at 10:04 PM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 22:04:02-04

CLEVELAND — Cole Anthony made the tiebreaking layup with 45 seconds left, and the Orlando Magic squandered a 23-point lead before edging the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-104 to snap a six-game losing streak.

The Magic went up 86-63 on R.J. Hampton's runner with 10:42 remaining, but Cleveland responded with a 41-18 run to tie the score at 104 on a 3-pointer by Kevin Love.

Love was held scoreless until the fourth quarter, two days after his on-court tantrum against the Raptors.

After publicly apologizing before the game, Love missed his first eight shots and finished with six points on 2 of 11 from the field.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

