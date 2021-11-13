Meet the Cavs fans who heckled Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma in good fun Wednesday night

CLEVELAND — While the Cleveland Cavaliers may have lost to the Washington Wizards Wednesday night, there are two Cavs fans who still enjoyed the game, having some heckling fun with Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma during the matchup.

Jeremy Franklin and Tommy Olesky, two cousins from Youngstown, scored some pretty good seats for Wednesday's Cavs game—sitting just four rows back from the visiting bench, putting them right in the action.

The two decided to have some fun at Kuzma's expense, making a sign with a jab that Kuzma is a NBA champion thanks solely to his former teammate LeBron James, who he played with on the Lakers during their 2020 championship run.

"This guy comes back with the signs, 'LeBron got Kuzma his ring' written on it and he goes 'here you go, buddy,'" Franklin said.

Sitting so close to the Wizards' bench, it was almost inevitable that Kuzma would notice the sign—and he did.

"He's acknowledging us during the game, I've never seen something like that before," Franklin said.

Kuzma answered back with the game winning three, and acknowledged after the game that he had to hit the shot thanks to Franklin and Olesky's sign taunting him.

"I was ready for it. Plus, there were some hecklers during the game talking to me, so I had to. It was there fault," Kuzma joked.

Kuzma and the two from Youngstown may have gone bcak and forth, but it was all in good fun and after the game Kuzma went over to the cousins and added his autograph to their sign.

"I think he was like 'there guys left it at basketball, I can respect that,'" Franklin said.

Franklin and Olesky said they're already planning part two and hope the next time they're the ones who get the last laugh.

"Actually looking forward to go to the next game when they play. It ain't over yet," Olesky said.

