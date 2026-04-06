Memphis hosts Cleveland on 3-game home slide

(AP) — Memphis aims to end its three-game home slide with a win over Cleveland.

The Grizzlies have gone 14-26 at home. Memphis is 14-25 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.7 turnovers per game.

The Cavaliers are 24-15 on the road. Cleveland ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference allowing just 115.1 points while holding opponents to 46.3% shooting.

The Grizzlies are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 46.3% the Cavaliers allow to opponents. The Cavaliers are shooting 48.0% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 48.1% the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won the last matchup 108-100 on Nov. 15. Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points to help lead the Cavaliers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Spencer is averaging 11.1 points and 5.5 assists for the Grizzlies. GG Jackson is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Mitchell is averaging 27.8 points, 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cavaliers. James Harden is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 1-9, averaging 108.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 127.3 points per game.

Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 120.7 points, 45.0 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.0 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Santi Aldama: out for season (knee), Jahmai Mashack: day to day (neck), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: out for season (finger), Ja Morant: out for season (elbow), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out for season (toe), Zach Edey: out for season (ankle), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Jaylen Wells: out for season (toe), GG Jackson: day to day (knee), Cam Spencer: day to day (back), Cedric Coward: day to day (back), Brandon Clarke: out for season (calf), Javon Small: day to day (thigh).

Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen: out (knee), Evan Mobley: out (calf), Dean Wade: out (ankle), Jaylon Tyson: out (toe), Sam Merrill: out (hamstring).

