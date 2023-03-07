Miami hosts Cleveland after Mitchell's 40-point game

Cleveland visits the Miami Heat after Donovan Mitchell scored 40 points in the Cavaliers' 118-114 overtime win against the Boston Celtics.

The Heat are 18-21 in Eastern Conference games. Miami is 7-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Cavaliers are 25-13 in Eastern Conference play. Cleveland ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 25.0 assists per game led by Darius Garland averaging 7.9.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Heat won 100-97 in the last matchup on Feb. 1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Herro is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Heat, while averaging 20.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists. Jimmy Butler is shooting 53.4% and averaging 20.8 points over the past 10 games for Miami.

Mitchell is averaging 27.6 points, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cavaliers. Garland is averaging 21.2 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 4-6, averaging 108.6 points, 39.2 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points per game.

Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 113.5 points, 40.7 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Kyle Lowry: out (knee), Nikola Jovic: out (back), Kevin Love: out (rib).

Cavaliers: None listed.