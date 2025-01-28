Miami hosts Cleveland after overtime win

(AP) — Miami hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers following the Miami Heat's 125-119 overtime victory over the Orlando Magic.

The Heat are 13-12 in conference play. Miami is 12-9 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

The Cavaliers have gone 24-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference giving up just 112.1 points while holding opponents to 46.0% shooting.

The Heat are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 46.0% the Cavaliers allow to opponents. The Cavaliers average 11.4 more points per game (121.8) than the Heat give up to opponents (110.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Herro is scoring 24.1 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Heat. Kel'el Ware is averaging 14.4 points and 9.1 rebounds while shooting 54.6% over the past 10 games.

Jarrett Allen is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 10.0 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 26.2 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 5-5, averaging 109.7 points, 45.7 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 118.6 points, 45.6 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Dru Smith: out for season (achilles), Josh Richardson: day to day (heel), Jaime Jaquez Jr.: day to day (illness).

Cavaliers: Isaac Okoro: day to day (shoulder), Caris LeVert: day to day (wrist), Dean Wade: out (knee).