Milwaukee hosts Cleveland in conference matchup

Sue Ogrocki/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
(AP) — Cleveland visits Milwaukee for an Eastern Conference matchup.

Milwaukee finished 49-33 overall, 10-7 in Central Division play and 31-11 at home a season ago. The Bucks allowed opponents to score 116.4 points per game and shoot 47.0% from the field last season.

Cleveland finished 48-34 overall and 11-5 in Central Division play during the 2023-24 season. The Cavaliers averaged 112.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 110.2 last season.

INJURIES: Bucks: Khris Middleton: day to day (ankle).

Cavaliers: Emoni Bates: out (knee), Max Strus: out (ankle), Craig Porter Jr.: day to day (thumb).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
