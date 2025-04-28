Mitchell and the Cavaliers look to clinch series against Miami

(AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers look to clinch the series over the Miami Heat in game four of the Eastern Conference first round. The Cavaliers defeated the Heat 124-87 in the last matchup on Saturday. Jarrett Allen led the Cavaliers with 22 points, and Bam Adebayo led the Heat with 22.

The Heat are 24-28 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami is 3-11 in one-possession games.

The Cavaliers are 41-11 in Eastern Conference play. Cleveland ranks fifth in the league with 34.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Allen averaging 7.1.

The Heat's 13.7 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 13.5 per game the Cavaliers allow. The Cavaliers average 11.9 more points per game (121.9) than the Heat give up to opponents (110.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Adebayo is averaging 18.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Heat. Tyler Herro is averaging 19.9 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games.

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 24 points and five assists for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 14.7 points and 5.2 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 3-7, averaging 114.5 points, 42.9 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points per game.

Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 119.0 points, 45.8 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Dru Smith: out for season (achilles), Terry Rozier: out (ankle), Kevin Love: out (personal).

Cavaliers: Darius Garland: day to day (toe).