Mitchell leads Cleveland against New York after 44-point performance

Cleveland hosts the New York Knicks after Donovan Mitchell scored 44 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 120-118 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

The Cavaliers have gone 31-16 against Eastern Conference teams. Cleveland averages 112.3 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game.

The Knicks are 29-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 51.5 points per game in the paint led by Jalen Brunson averaging 10.2.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Knicks won the last meeting 105-103 on Jan. 25. Julius Randle scored 36 points to help lead the Knicks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Mobley is averaging 16.4 points, nine rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Cavaliers. Mitchell is averaging 25.2 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Randle is scoring 25.1 points per game with 10.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Knicks. Immanuel Quickley is averaging 19.3 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 45.3% over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 113.6 points, 36.5 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points per game.

Knicks: 5-5, averaging 116.1 points, 45.9 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Danny Green: out (health and safety protocols), Dean Wade: day to day (illness), Raul Neto: day to day (hamstring), Isaac Okoro: day to day (knee), Jarrett Allen: day to day (groin).

Knicks: Derrick Rose: out (illness), Julius Randle: day to day (ankle), DaQuan Jeffries: out (calf), Duane Washington Jr.: out (hip).