Mitchell leads Cleveland against Portland after 40-point showing

(AP) — Cleveland faces the Portland Trail Blazers after Donovan Mitchell scored 40 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 128-105 win against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Cavaliers have gone 5-5 in home games. Cleveland is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 15.5 fast break points per game led by Mitchell averaging 5.9.

The Trail Blazers are 3-7 in road games. Portland is 2-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Cavaliers score 111.7 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than the 112.5 the Trail Blazers give up. The Cavaliers average 104.8 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 112.2 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won 109-95 in the last meeting on Nov. 16. Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 34 points, and Jerami Grant led the Trail Blazers with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 28 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.9 steals for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Grant is averaging 23.4 points for the Trail Blazers. Matisse Thybulle is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 114.2 points, 44.8 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 2-8, averaging 105.2 points, 37.1 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Dean Wade: out (ankle), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Ricky Rubio: out (personal).

Trail Blazers: Robert Williams III: out for season (knee), Anfernee Simons: out (thumb), Ish Wainright: out (knee).