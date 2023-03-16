Mitchell leads Cleveland into matchup with Washington

Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers square off against the Washington Wizards. Mitchell ranks seventh in the NBA averaging 27.5 points per game.

The Cavaliers are 28-15 in Eastern Conference games. Cleveland is third in the Eastern Conference with 52.4 points per game in the paint led by Evan Mobley averaging 11.6.

The Wizards have gone 19-24 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington has a 17-14 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Cavaliers won 114-91 in the last meeting on Feb. 7. Darius Garland led the Cavaliers with 23 points, and Kristaps Porzingis led the Wizards with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 27.5 points, 4.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cavaliers. Garland is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Porzingis is averaging 22.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Wizards. Bradley Beal is averaging 25.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 114.4 points, 38.4 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points per game.

Wizards: 4-6, averaging 109.6 points, 43.4 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen: out (eye).

Wizards: Kyle Kuzma: day to day (knee).