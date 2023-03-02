Mitchell scores 44 points in Cavaliers loss to Celtics

BOSTON, Mass. — Wednesday night the Cavaliers traveled to Boston to take on the Celtics—a nationally televised game between the second and fourth Eastern Conference seeds.

A mic’d up Donovan Mitchell dropped 44 points, five assists, and four rebounds. This makes Mitchell’s seventh game scoring more than 40 points this season. Mitchell really wanted the win as he could be heard throughout the night, encouraging his teammates and making big plays.

Although the Cavs had an excellent first half by keeping up with the Celtics and playing solid defense, they fell apart in the third quarter.

The Celtics managed to make six 3-pointers, scored some nice layups, and forward Jayson Tatum dropped 18 points–all within the third, bumping Boston to an 18-point lead.

Mitchell did his best to make it a close game in the fourth—keeping that winning mentality alive even after he went down in the third.

Down to the last two minutes, the Cavs woke up a little and actually started treating the game as a playoff game.

Darius Garland scored a layup and two 3-pointers back-to-back around the one-minute mark. T

But since the Cavs waited until the very last seconds to attempt to come back, the Celtics held on and got the 117-113 win.

"They're a really good basketball team and credit to our guys for continuing to fight and get back," said J.B Bickerstaff.

Tatum was the leading scorer for Boston. He had a double-double with 41 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists.

The Cavaliers will host the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.

Watch live and local news any time:

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.