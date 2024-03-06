Murray, Hawks host the Cavaliers

(AP) — Jarrett Allen and the Cleveland Cavaliers visit Dejounte Murray and the Atlanta Hawks in Eastern Conference action.

The Hawks are 16-26 against conference opponents. Atlanta ranks third in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 45.2 rebounds. Clint Capela leads the Hawks with 10.3 boards.

The Cavaliers are 27-15 in conference play. Cleveland is eighth in the league scoring 15.6 fast break points per game led by Donovan Mitchell averaging 4.9.

The Hawks average 13.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 12.2 per game the Cavaliers give up. The Cavaliers are shooting 48.0% from the field, 1.6% lower than the 49.6% the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Cavaliers won 116-95 in the last matchup on Jan. 21. Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 18 points, and Murray led the Hawks with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murray is averaging 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Allen is averaging 15.9 points and 10.5 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 114.3 points, 46.0 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 110.6 points, 42.2 rebounds, 31.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Trae Young: out (finger), Onyeka Okongwu: out (toe), Kobe Bufkin: out (toe).

Cavaliers: Max Strus: out (knee), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Donovan Mitchell: out (knee).