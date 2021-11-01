NBA unveils Cavs' 2021-22 City Edition uniforms

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers are bringing some classic logos back in the mix with their 2021-22 City Edition uniforms announced Monday.

On Monday, the NBA and Nike unveiled this season's City Edition uniforms, which honor the league's 75th anniversary.

From the early days after becoming an expansion team in the 70s, the Cavaliers' City Edition features the throwback logo with the swashbuckling cavalier on the front of the jerseys.

But the 70s logo isn't the only one featured on the new uniforms, as all of the City Edition uniforms feature a compilation of a team's "greatest hits."

The waistband of the shorts features the Cavs logo with a ball in the "v" basket from the 80s era while one side of the shorts has the more modern "Sword C" logo and the other features the basket logo from the 90s.

Nike/NBA

Also featured in the City Edition uniforms is the checkered outline of wine, gold and white around the collar and arms, as well as on the shorts.

The new City Edition uniforms will be available for sale on Monday, Nov. 15 at the NBA's online store, Nike's online store and select retailers globally.

Check out all of the features from the Cavs' 2021-22 City Edition uniforms below:

Nike/NBA

Nike/NBA

Nike/NBA

Nike/NBA

Nike/NBA

Nike/NBA

Nike/NBA

